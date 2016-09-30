Ackerman, Glenn promote Lima schools levy renewal

More information on the levy can be found at www.limalevy.org.

LIMA — Lima schools superintendent Jill Ackerman called the 2012 passage of a 5.99-mill operating levy a “blessing,” noting that helped the district maintain staffing levels and make advancements in technology. With the levy up for renewal on the November ballot, Ackerman is hoping that the blessings will continue for the district.

On Friday, 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn and the staff at Fresh N Faded barbershop, including owner and Lima Senior alumnus Dre Johnson, held a press conference at the barbershop’s South Main Street location to voice their support for the district’s levy renewal.

“We always appreciate the support we get from officials in our city, as well as business owners that have graduated from Lima Senior and are here giving back to the community,” Ackerman said. “We really want to focus on helping our kids get out there and give back, and we’re asking the community to support this renewal and allow us to keep doing all we are doing to help our kids.”

If passed, the 5-year combined levy will generate $1.27 million for general operations and over $425,000 for permanent improvements, money that proved very beneficial to the district after the levy was first passed.

“Since we have been blessed to have this levy, we have been able to upgrade our technology, purchase new buses and maintain staffing at a level where we have not had to make any staffing reductions like we have in the past,” Ackerman said. “We work very hard for our students to give them every opportunity that we have. Our career tech program is like no other. We are able to get kids out there into the workforce, working on cars, on houses, cooking meals and more.”

Glenn was gratified to see, in his view, the school district “going in the right direction.”

“We have a win-win situation right now, ” he said. “Our school system is doing really good financially. There are no new taxes with this, and everything will stay the same.”

Lima schools superintendent Jill Ackerman, third from left, and 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn, second from right, stand with the staff of Fresh N Faded hair salon to endorse the Lima school levy renewal on the upcoming November ballot. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LimaSchoolLevy.jpg Lima schools superintendent Jill Ackerman, third from left, and 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn, second from right, stand with the staff of Fresh N Faded hair salon to endorse the Lima school levy renewal on the upcoming November ballot. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

More information on the levy can be found at www.limalevy.org.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.