Auglaize, Hardin counties receive housing grants

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Development Services Agency has awarded grants totaling almost $25.7 million to 31 communities to construct, repair and rehabilitate affordable housing for low-income occupants.

Area recipients include Auglaize County, which received $400,000 to rehabilitate six owner-occupied homes and repair 10 owner-occupied homes, and Hardin County, which received a $712,500 grant to partner with the city of Kenton to rehabilitate 10 owner-occupied homes, repair 17 owner-occupied homes and provide rental assistance to eight households.