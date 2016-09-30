Man arrested in Indiana for Celina bank robbery

CELINA — An Indiana man has been charged with robbing the 2nd National Bank in Celina after being stopped by law enforcement in Indiana.

Joshuia Dale Bursey, 35, of Pierceton, Indiana, was stopped in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Friday by officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, the FBI Task Force and the U.S. Marshals. He was arrested and is currently being held in Indiana on unrelated charges. Bursey was identified in the Celina robbery by tips received after surveillance video was released from the robbery. CPD Detective Ronald Waltmire signed charges of robbery, a third degree felony, and theft, a fifth degree felony. The charges were filed on Wednesday.

At 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Bursey allegedly entered the 2nd National Bank, 800 N. Main St., Celina, announcing a robbery and demanding cash. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the subject fled the scene.

The Celina Police Department’s investigation continues in conjunction with the Lima office of the FBI, the FBI Task Force and the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police Department.