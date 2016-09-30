Police make arrests for Wapak vandalism

WAPAKONETA — Officers from the Wapakoneta Police Department and deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office served three warrants on indictment on the following individuals for their role in vehicle vandalism incidents that occurred in the early morning hours Aug. 9.

Jacob Paul Sheridan, 18, 12471 Buckland-Holden Road, Wapakoneta, was charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony, four counts of criminal damaging or endangering, second degree misdemeanors and theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Ralph Horatio Parry III, 19, 21303 Middle Pike Road, Wapakoneta, was charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony, four counts of criminal damaging or endangering, second degree misdemeanors, and theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Nathaniel Lewis Kirby, 19, 605 Cass St., Wapakoneta, was charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony, and four counts of criminal damaging and endangering, second degree misdemeanors.

The two theft counts stemmed from the subjects stealing two BB guns from Walmart in Wapakoneta. The subjects used the BB guns to later shoot out vehicle windows.

The subjects currently are in the Auglaize County Jail pending arraignment.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach The Lima News at [email protected]

Reach The Lima News at [email protected]