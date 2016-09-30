Rowdy Rooster Cafe offers homemade comfort food

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lifelong Columbus Grove residents Dan and Cheryl Risser have taken the homemade comfort food they grew up on and turned it into a successful restaurant in the heart of their hometown.

Rowdy Rooster Cafe, which opened Aug. 31 at 107 W. Sycamore St., serves breakfast food, sandwiches, fish, salads, soups and desserts. Everything is homemade, which the couple said is an homage to the way their parents cooked when they were growing up.

“My mom and dad always made homemade meals every evening and every Sunday, and Dan’s family was the same way,” Cheryl Risser said. “So we try to do everything we can to buy local and make all homemade items. We don’t do anything from a can to a pan — it’s all farm to table.”

Risser said each morning she and her husband arrive around 4:30 a.m. to prepare homemade cinnamon rolls, sausage gravy, soups, coffee cake and the lunch special for that day. They also buy homemade pies from a local teacher who delivers them to the cafe each morning. They said preparing each meal from scratch makes the food taste better, and their customers seem to agree.

“The food is flying off the shelves, so people seem to be really happy about it,” Cheryl Risser said. “Sometimes it’s standing room only, and there will be a line at the door of people trying to get in.”

Dan Risser said Rowdy Rooster reflects the way he grew up in Columbus Grove.

“Growing up, it was meat and potatoes basically every meal,” he said. “I think that’s kind of carried on because everybody around here grew up that way, and that’s what we’re trying to model this as — a blue collar place with simple, hearty comfort foods.”

The blue collar mindset extends beyond the menu, as the cafe is decorated around an agricultural theme. The interior looks almost like an actual barn, with red wooden panels, pitchforks on the wall, black and white table settings similar to that of a cow and dozens of rooster decorations. There’s even a sign on the bathroom that reads, ‘Welcome to the coop.’ Once inside the restroom, another sign reads, ‘Shut the door, were you born in a barn?’

“The atmosphere represents what Columbus Grove is — a rural, farming community,” Dan Risser said.

With just 45 seats, the Rowdy Rooster has the feel of an intimate, hometown cafe. Along with the rooster decorations, there is a fireplace, an antique dessert case that was used when the cafe was called Kenny’s Lunch in the 1950s and 1960s, and old photos/newspaper clippings that adorn the countertop. It’s a far cry from the business the Rissers used to own, the Beef and Bourbon-Twist and Shout Lounge, which they ran in Lima for 23 years.

Though the Rowdy Rooster might be smaller in size with a more limited menu, the Rissers are just fine with that.

“This is the first opportunity we’ve had to work in our hometown, so that makes it a little more special for us,” Dan Risser said. “We take a lot of pride in our community.”

By John Bush

Rowdy Rooster Cafe: Location: 107 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove Phone: 419-659-2046 Facebook: facebook.com/RowdyRoosterCafe Email: [email protected] Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

