Apollo Career Center, local industries partner to develop skilled workforce

LIMA — A day after Apollo Career Center unveiled its newly renovated facility, local business and community leaders returned to discuss the role the vocational school plays in local workforce development.

Ann Pohl, vice president and chief nursing officer at Lima Memorial Health System, and Nate Neuenschwander, president/CEO of Touchstone CPM and chief operating officer of Tuttle Construction, discussed the partnership between Apollo and their respective organizations at the monthly Wake, Rattle & Roll event held Friday at the career center.

Neuenschwander said there is a shortage of workers entering the construction trades, with an even larger gap expected in the coming years when baby boomers begin to retire. He noted that the average age of construction workers is in the upper 40s.

“In the construction industry, you don’t work as efficiently or effectively when you’re in your 50s and 60s because you’ve been working 20 or 30 years out in the field, so it wears on you,” Neuenschwander said. “Having a facility like this (Apollo) to bring in younger people into the construction trades is very important to our industry and the community.”

Pohl said the health care industry is facing the same challenges. She described the problem as a “nursing shortage crisis.”

“Of the 3 million (nurses) in this nation, 1 million are over the age of 50, so they will be retiring,” Pohl said.

To address this issue, Lima Memorial partnered with Apollo’s licensed practical nurse program.

“(Apollo) really went above and beyond and came up with a program that brought the STNA training to our facility,” Pohl said.

Fourteen individuals from Lima Memorial were able to further their education at Apollo, all at no cost to the students. According to Pohl, each of them passed their STNA certifications, and a group of 16 other students are expected to attain their certifications in the near future. Pohl said Apollo provides a “gateway” for people to find a path in the health care field.

“We are pleased and honored to work with Apollo and what they’ve provided for us and for our associates,” she said.

Apollo Superintendent Judy Wells said the partnership between Apollo and local industries is invaluable to the economic development of the region.

“We’re one of the premier partnerships in the state of Ohio, and that’s why the state invests a lot of their money in our training programs and our economic development growth,” Wells said. “They recognize we all work together with the same vision and the same mission.”

Judy Wells, superintendent of Apollo Career Center, speaks about workforce development during the monthly Wake, Rattle & Roll event held Friday at the school.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

