Former mentor Turner gets 3 years prison for sex crime against child

LIMA — A man who served as a youth mentor in a local school district was sentenced to three years in prison today for a sex crime against a child.

David Turner, 58, pleaded guilty earlier this year to abduction and gross sexual imposition. A prosecutor said there are numerous other victims over Turner’s entire adult life who have contacted her or police but will not come forward out of embarrassment.

Turner was a volunteer with Lima schools’ Closing the Achievement Gap. He also worked as a referee through the Ohio High School Athletic Association and for Lima City Schools.

A prosecutor said he targeted black teenagers under the guise of a mentor but really used it for his own sexual perversions.

A deputy leads David Turner away in handcuffs after a judge sentenced Turner to three years in prison for abduction. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_David-Turner-87-.jpg A deputy leads David Turner away in handcuffs after a judge sentenced Turner to three years in prison for abduction. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News