Sheriff releases report of abuse

CELINA — The chief suspect in the homicide of a 4-year-old child was accused more than a month earlier of hogtying the child, throwing him across the room, making him eat his own vomit and threatening to stab the child in the eye, according to Mercer County Sheriff records released Thursday.

Sheriff Jeff Grey briefly spoke about the incident involving 4-year-old Jaxxen Baker earlier this week at a press conference about Baker’s death. The child was killed Sunday and had numerous sites of blunt-force trauma on his body.

Cory Eischen, 39, is in custody on a probation violation from a previous domestic violence felony case. Eischen is expected to face charges over Baker’s death, Grey said.

Eischen’s ex-wife, Kristina Eischen, made the complaint on Aug. 5. She reported her son told her Cory Eischen threw a child across the kitchen. Her daughter then told her Cory Eischen was mean to the child all day and even hogtied him, according to records.

The child’s name was redacted from the records but Grey said during the press conference Baker was the child. The matter was referred to Mercer County Job and Family Services which is the Children Services agency for the county.

Children Services referral

Jason Cupp, the administrator at the agency, said in a written statement the agency and the sheriff’s office investigated the incident.

“The officer was thorough in his investigation, but found no evidence or reported injury and could not proceed with criminal charges. The matter was referred to Mercer County Job and Family Services. Upon further review, it was noted the child was not the son of Eischen and was a resident of another county,” the statement read.

The case was referred to the same agency in Montgomery County.

Kevin Lavoie, a spokesman for Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services, said his agency does not have an open case on Baker. He said if there were an open case he would not be permitted to talk about it, saying the records are confidential.

Aug. 5 incident

The day of the incident in August, Kristina Eischen reported her daughter said Cory Eischen made the child eat vomit, had other children punch the child, threw the child in the kitchen and threatened to stab the child in the eye with a fork, according to records.

A deputy investigated the incident at Cory Eischen’s home at 5098 Rauh Road outside of Fort Recovery. Cory and Kristina Eischen have children together, but Baker was the child of Cory Eischen’s live-in girlfriend, Cassidy Spitzer. Spitzer was at work while Eischen watched Baker and other children that day.

One of the children at the home told a deputy Baker received a carpet burn on his cheek from Eischen swinging him in the air. The child said Eischen tossed Baker in the air and he hit his side on the table. He also said Baker refused to eat his food so Eischen made him eat hot sauce until he would eat the food Eischen made.

The deputy said when he arrived at the Eischen home he saw no apparent injuries to any of the children and none of them appeared to be frightened. Deputies then checked out Baker, who was sleeping in a bedroom. Deputies observed old injuries to the side of the child’s cheek and other areas where there appeared to be scratches.

The deputies spoke with several children at the home and received similar accounts about Eischen’s actions toward Baker.

A deputy reported taking photos of the injuries to the child’s head and face, along with photos from the kitchen where Baker had pulled out his hair.

Eischen’s story

The deputy asked Eischen about restraining Baker with socks. Eischen said he didn’t do that but explained sometimes he played “cops and robbers” with the children. Eischen said they played “cops and robbers” sometime that week but didn’t say that day.

Eischen also said Baker frequently threw “fits.” Eischen said Baker would pinch areas of his body to get his way in the past.

Eischen told the deputy he removed Baker’s hair after Baker began pulling out his hair.

A deputy called Kristina Eischen and had her pick up her other children from Cory Eischen’s home that day and alerted Children Services in Mercer County which is part of Mercer County Job and Family Services.

A deputy also spoke to Spitzer, and she said they had issues with Baker having self-destructive behavior.

Grey said deputies did not have enough evidence to arrest Cory Eischen in August but did refer the matter to Mercer County Job and Family Services.

Details emerge in Mercer Co. child homicide case

By Greg Sowinski

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

