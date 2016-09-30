Apollo Career Center unveils newly upgraded facility

LIMA — Hundreds of individuals representing the education, business and political sectors gathered at Apollo Career Center on Thursday to celebrate the school’s remodeling and expansion project, as well as its 40th anniversary.

The event was a culmination of a two-year, $53 million project that doubled the size of the adult education wing and allowed the career center to add programming such as information technology and health sciences. The expansion also created room for a 17,000-square-foot robotics and advanced manufacturing wing, along with a new fire and public safety department.

Apollo Superintendent Judy Wells said Thursday’s grand opening celebration was a special moment for the school and the community.

“I think what it means for the city of Lima, Allen County and the greater Allen County region is more opportunities for people,” Wells said. “When we say, ‘Choose Apollo, Change the Future,’ that’s really what we want to do for the community.

“It’s what we’ve been doing for 40 years, and I’m happy to continue on.”

The ceremony kicked off at Apollo’s Memorial Garden in front of the main building. A tank provided by Joint Systems Manufacturing Center was in the front parking lot, and two servicemen presented an American flag to members of the Lima American Legion.

Wells recognized Apollo’s military veterans by name before the Legion raised the American flag, while members of 11 high school bands played the “Star Spangled Banner.”

After cutting a ceremonial ribbon at the school’s front entrance, attendants gathered in the main lobby for the unveiling of the Partner Wall. Hung on the Partner Wall were the names of all the corporate sponsors that contributed to the expansion project, as well as post-secondary scholarships for high school and adult learners.

Jon Rockhold, former superintendent of Apollo and current chairman of the Apollo Educational Foundation, thanked the many donors who have contributed to the career center.

“What you’re doing is really meaningful to the young people and the not-so-young people that are here with us,” Rockhold said. “Many partners made a strong commitment to our students and our community, so in return we are committing their names to this wall of honor.”

Rockhold, who served as Apollo’s superintendent from 1979 to 1994, said the renovated career center is “spectacular.”

“I had a chance earlier this week to tour the building, and I can tell you that I’m really impressed with what I saw,” he said. “The spirit of Apollo continues.”

Tuttle Construction President/CEO Paul Crow, an Apollo graduate, said the upgraded facility is “huge for the Lima community,” and is something “we should all be very proud of.”

“The opportunities that a school like Apollo Career Center can provide are abundant, especially to this area,” Crow said.

Following Crow’s remarks, attendees were able to tour the facility and view a multitude of hands-on activities that showcased each program at Apollo.

For Wells, seeing the entire project come together was an emotional experience.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be a part of this,” she said. “Hundreds of people worked on it, all walking the same path and going in the same direction. It’s just awesome, and we’re really excited.”

Wells added that while the career center may not look the same as it did 40 years ago, its mission has never changed.

“We are epitomizing the same purpose we have carried on for the last 40 years,” she said. “We are in the business of changing lives.”

Mercedes Furr (left), Audrey Kohler, Vanessa Baughman and Brooke Keysor of the cosmetology program check out the early childhood developement classroom during the Apollo Career Center grand opening on Thursday evening. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_apolloopening-September-29-20161smaller-1.jpg Mercedes Furr (left), Audrey Kohler, Vanessa Baughman and Brooke Keysor of the cosmetology program check out the early childhood developement classroom during the Apollo Career Center grand opening on Thursday evening. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News Visitors enjoy a demonstration from the ZSpace program during the Apollo Career Center grand opening on Thursday evening. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_apolloopening-September-29-20163smaller-1.jpg Visitors enjoy a demonstration from the ZSpace program during the Apollo Career Center grand opening on Thursday evening. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

