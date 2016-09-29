Allen County townships seek Issue 1 funds for road repair

LIMA — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is working to help the county’s six western townships obtain nearly $1 million in Issue 1 funds to help repave aging roads after receiving approval from Allen County Commissioners Thursday.

If successful, Amanda, American, Marion, Shawnee, Spencer and Sugar Creek townships would be able to pave about three miles of road in each township in 2017, according to county roadway engineer David Louth, with each township responsible for 20 percent of the cost.

“It would be split among each of the townships equally,” he said. “There is no county money involved. We are just helping them with the application, part of our effort to cooperate with the townships.”

The engineer’s office will also be helping Perry Township apply for Issue 1 funds to help rebuild Roschman Avenue, a township-maintained road in need of repair.

“Again, there is county funding involved with it, with the township paying for 20 percent of it,” Louth said. “The project is about $200,000, with the township spending about $40,000 on that. That street was constructed many years ago, consisting basically of about four inches of concrete built on dirt. There is not much that can be done other than a complete excavation and reconstruction.”

Issue 1 funds, otherwise known as Ohio Bonds to Fund Public Infrastructure, were authorized in 2014, issuing nearly $1.9 billion in general bonds to local government entities over 10 years for infrastructure repair. The deadline to submit applications for these projects is Saturday, with the decision on funding to be made by the Ohio Public Works Commission in January or February.

By Craig Kelly

