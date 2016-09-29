Town & Country Flowers moves to new storefront in downtown Bluffton

BLUFFTON — After finding success at its former location, Town & Country Flowers has moved to a new storefront in downtown Bluffton.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the move, and an open house will take place today and Saturday for customers and community members.

The floral shop isn’t moving far, as the new location is only a block-and-a-half from its previous storefront at 121 S. Main St. The new shop is located at 124 N. Main St.

Kenny Kruse, co-owner of Town & Country Flowers, said the new storefront has a more centralized location in downtown Bluffton, and a city parking lot located behind the building allows for greater accessibility to the shop.

“The store itself is about the same size we had before, but it’s right in the center of town,” Kruse said. “Also, the town has a nice parking lot right behind us so customers can come in the back door as well as the front door.”

Kruse said another advantage was they were able to purchase the building as opposed to renting it, which they had been doing for the last 11 years.

“Bluffton has been very good to us, so we wanted to purchase the building,” he said. “We’re investing in Bluffton.”

Kruse and co-owner Mike Ellerbrock now own four of their five Town & Country storefronts, which are also located in Lima, Ottawa, Columbus Grove and Ottoville. The first shop opened 35 years ago in Ottawa.

Town & Country is a full-service florist that sells fresh flowers, plants, collectible items, home decor and more. The new Bluffton location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima