Local nonprofits awarded $1.8 million

COLUMBUS — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation has awarded $1,874,980 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations to support local hunger programs in communities throughout Ohio.

The $1.8 million in funding has been donated to the following organizations in Ohio:

• Children’s Hunger Alliance, $1.5 million grant

• Children’s Hunger Alliance, $35,000 through the Food Research and Action Center

• Eight local YMCA affiliates, $240,500 from YMCA of the USA

• Three local parks and recreation departments, $50,000 from the National Recreation and Park Association

• Seven schools, $17,000 from the Chef Ann Foundation

• The Ohio Association of Food Banks, $20,000 from the Center on Budget & Policy Priorities

• Three nonprofits, $11,980 from Share Our Strength