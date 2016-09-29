Lima Mall to host fashion show for dogs

LIMA — The Lima Mall will host a Furry Friends Fashion Show from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8.

The event will feature a dog runway show with prizes awarded to owners and their pups. Categories for the event include look alike, career doggie and sports.

Registration ranges from $5 to $10, which will be collected via cash or check at the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of Leroy Brown, an organization that provides support for dog owners through education and training.

Contact the Lima Mall at 419-549-2818 to sign up in advance. Registration is required to bring dogs into the mall. Early registration ends today.