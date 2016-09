OTTOVILLE — The Ottoville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a political candidate forum at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Ottoville Municipal Building, 150 Park Drive.

According to Chamber of Commerce President Adam Schnipke, both Putnam County office seekers and those on the district and state level are invited to attend. Written questions by those in attendance will be read by the moderator and answered by candidates in contested races.