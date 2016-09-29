Mercer Co. sheriff offering citizens academy

CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a citizens academy in October and November to give citizens an opportunity to see how the sheriff’s office runs.

It’s the third citizens academy with citizens from around Mercer County participating. There is classroom time, hands on demonstrations and tours of the sheriff’s office. Students also have a chance to ride along with officers while deputies are on patrol.

The academy will take place from Oct. 20 to Nov. 17 two evenings a week starting at 6 p.m. Class runs two to three hours.

The academy is open to citizens of Mercer County who are at least 21 years old. A background check is required. Anyone interested should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-586-7724 or visit www.mercercountysheriff.org to obtain an application packet. Packets must be in by Oct. 5.