LIMA — Former Maryland governor and Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley will visit Lima on Friday on behalf of candidate Hillary Clinton.

O’Malley will appear at a “Lima for Hillary Canvass” at 4:45 p.m. Friday at 229 S. Main St., Lima.

O’Malley plans to talk about Clinton’s economic plans and urge people to register to vote before the Oct. 11 deadline.