Police release photo of bank robbery suspect

LIMA — Deputies released surveillance photos this morning of a woman accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on Lima’s Harding Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking to identify the white woman, shown wearing dark sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants. She is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighing 130 pounds. Allen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Everett said authorities do not know which way she went after the robbery.

Everett asked that anyone with information concerning the robbery to report the information to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-227-3535 or to Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

The robbery was reported at about 2:42 p.m., according to times on the surveillance video. She was inside the bank branch for about a minute. The suspect fled the scene when deputies arrived, Everett said.

According to the report, the woman entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash to an employee at the bank. She was last seen walking out of the building. Everett said the employee reported she did not see a weapon on the woman. She left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Surveillance photos show a woman demanding money from a teller at the Fifth Third Bank location on Lima's Bellefontaine Avenue.