CRIDERSVILLE — The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed near the Cridersville exit due to a semi-truck losing its load on the interstate.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m., and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene. The patrol is going to set up detours off the interstate around the area near the Cridersville exit. It could take several hours to clean up the mess.

No one was injured.