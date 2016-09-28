Woman robs Fifth Third Bank

LIMA — The Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway was robbed Wednesday afternoon by a woman.

The responded to a bank robbery at Fifth Third Bank, on Wednesday.

According to Chief Deputy Jim Everett of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery was reported at about 2:45 p.m. that. The suspect had fled the scene when deputies arrived.

According to the report, a white female, approximately 5 foot 3 inches and weighing about 130 pounds, entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash to an employee at the bank. She was last seen walking out of the building. Everett said the employee reported she did not see a weapon on the woman. She left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The woman reportedly was wearing dark sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants. Everett said they do not know which way she went after the robbery.

Everett said the department will investigate surveillance recorded by the bank to try and help identify the woman. He said several employees and patrons were at the bank during the robbery, but did not have an exact number.

“There were several patrons and employees that were witnesses and we will interview them,” Everett said.

Everett asked that anyone with information concerning the robbery to report the information to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-227-3535 or to Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

