Police get help to deal with mental health, overdose concerns

LIMA — One of the most frustrating factors police officers frequently come across is people with mental illness who sometimes slip through the cracks and commit bad crimes.

Officers are called to respond to various situations and handle those immediately. Sometimes the biggest help people need is mental health care but police are not trained to offer that and do not have the time.

On Wednesday at Lima Mayor David Berger’s news conference plans were announced for a bridge between police and mental health services.

Thanks to money from Mental Health and Recovery Services Board the position of a navigator through Coleman Professional Services has been established.

The navigator also can help people who are drug addicts get help and referrals do not have to come from only police. EMS and firefighters can make referrals, for example. The navigator will follow up within 48 hours.

Jessica Ramirez, a licensed social worker with a master’s degree in social work, has been hired to be the community care navigator.

Ramirez will work to get people the necessary treatment to help them and ultimately prevent problems police and others have to manage repeatedly.

Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin described the initiative as a godsend. Martin said his officers all too frequently deal with people who need some type of help but its beyond what police can provide.

“It’s multiple times every week we have these types of calls. The officers are limited on what they can do to help,” Martin said. “When they get there they are trying to calm the situation.”

In overdose cases, officers may be the ones who administer a drug to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose but can’t provide the necessary care to treat the addiction, he said.

“Those are just Band Aid approaches. It’s taking care of the immediate problem but it’s not actually dealing with issues, the concerns, the problems the person may be suffering in the long term,” Martin said.

Police do not have the resources or training to handle such cases in the long term and this will provide police with that option in hopes of creating a long-term solution to the problem, Martin said.

Many people needing mental health services have experienced a loss, such as a loss of a job or family member, said Deb Stinson, the director of access for Coleman. Some have depression or other mental health issues, she said.

The job could be very busy in a short time and Stinson said Coleman can review the need and possibly add more positions based on the need and available funding.

Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin speaks at the mayor’s news conference about the position of navigator created to help bridge the gap between police and mental health services. Jessica Ramirez, third from left, will be the navigator for Coleman Professional Services. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mayor-s-pressor.jpg Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin speaks at the mayor’s news conference about the position of navigator created to help bridge the gap between police and mental health services. Jessica Ramirez, third from left, will be the navigator for Coleman Professional Services. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

