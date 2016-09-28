Allen East superintendent asks for alert drivers

HARROD — Allen East schools Superintendent Mel Rentschler is calling for more care to be exercised at the intersection of state Route 309 and Napoleon Road as officials decide what to do to make the intersection safer.

The intersection right outside the high school has involved two accidents in the past two weeks, both accidents involving teen drivers from the high school. While there were no deaths in either accident and only minor injuries, Rentschler said he was asking everyone to use caution.

“I want people to be aware that it is a dangerous intersection,” Rentschler said.

Rentschler said he has worked with Ohio Department of Transportation officials and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to make the area safer. Recently, ODOT installed a flashing sign as drivers approach the intersection when driving west. Also, new striping has been added near the intersection so it can be monitored through air traffic control.

The intersection crosses the highway at an angle, making it harder to see cars from both directions. Also, heading west on state Route 309 and heading north on Napoleon Road, the road dips and then rises, making it harder to see as you approach the intersection. Rentschler said there have been six accidents at the intersection since he has taken the post as superintendent two and a half years ago.

“There is something about the intersection that is making it dangerous,” Rentschler said.

ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Kirk Slusher said the department is aware of the problem and and are researching ways to make the intersection safer. Several parents have approached Rentschler about the need of a traffic light at the intersection, but Slusher said it does not automatically make it safer.

“There is a misnomer out there that a traffic signal makes things safer,” Slusher said. “That is not always the case. You have the problem with people seeing a yellow light and speeding up or the problem of stopping traffic on a highway. We don’t want to be in a position where we are trading one type of accident for the same amount of rear end collisions.”

Slusher said the intersection has been the focus of concern before with studies and public meetings held. He said that accidents have actually declined at the intersection, with six accidents reported three and four years ago but only three the last two years. He said that about 50 percent of the accidents there have involved students coming or leaving the school.

Rentschler sent a letter to parents addressing concerns at the intersection and asking drivers to be cautious that was sent out Sept. 23. Rentschler also said he has no jurisdiction to put a traffic light at the intersection.

“We have reported it to ODOT and the highway patrol,” Rentschler said. “That is all the school district can do. I do have to say that ODOT and the OSHP have been responsive and are doing what they can do.”

The OSHP has increased patrolling the area during high traffic hours and has been to the school to give educational presentations on driving safely while highlighting the intersection.

Slusher said that ODOT will continue to look into finding safer ways to travel the intersection.

Napoleon and Harding Highway intersection near Allen East High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Napoleon__Harding_01co.jpg Napoleon and Harding Highway intersection near Allen East High School. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

