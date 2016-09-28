Education Roundup

ONU presents free jazz concert

ADA — The jazz group Parker and Parker Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Monday in Snyder Recital Hall at Ohio Northern University. The concert, presented by the ONU Department of Music is free and open to the public.

The quartet features father Gene Parker on reeds and son Ray Parker on bass. Gene Parker is a fixture in northwestern Ohio and Detroit and Ray Parker is one of the leading bass players in New York City. The group also includes Canadian drummer Jon Foster from Toronto and guitarist Mike Gabriel, from Detroit.

Bluffton faculty art show

BLUFFTON — “Silent Treatment,” an exhibition of work from Bluffton University art faculty, Andreas Baumgartner, Jim Fultz, T.R. Steiner and Philip Sugden, will open Monday in Bluffton University’s Grace Albrecht Gallery, located in the Sauder Visual Arts Center.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through Oct. 16. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A reception for the artists will be held during homecoming weekend from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15.

UNOH releases President’s List for Summer Quarter

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio released its president’s list for summer quarter 2016 for students. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 4.0.

College of Applied Technologies: Anthony Michael Kagels, Lima.

College of Business: Michelle Lynn Ramage, Delphos; Jay A. Cochensparger, Harrod; Nicholas Dylan Doutch, Christina Ann Rolsten and Crystal D. Root, all of Lima; Xavier C. Bernhold, of Minster; Kira L. Irick, of New Bremen; Nathan D. Freeman, Nicholas Aaron Freeman, Yvonne J. Shaffer and Joanne Kilday Sidener, all of Wapakoneta.

College of Occupational Professions: Kristin E. Cramer and Loren Zayne Weck, both of Convoy; Alena C. Cabeen, Chelsea L. Davis, Julia Larsson, Ashleigh Jo Mangini, Brandon Allen Price, Isadora Marie Thomas, all of Lima; Kristen Nicole Buck, of McComb.

College of Health Professions: Drew William Seedorf, of Botkins; Tiffany Rae Johnson, of Gomer; Marcie R. Cooper, of Lima; Shawna Renae Harrod, of Spencerville.

The University of Northwestern Ohio released its dean’s list for summer quarter 2016. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

College of Applied Technologies: Daniel M. Arant and Jason Michael Duvall, both of Lima.

College of Business: Derek T. Shaffer, of Anna; Morgan Kaye Barnett, of Bellefontaine; Caitlyn Marie Menchhofer, of Celina; Ethan Brody Hearne, of Defiance; Zach E. Kimmett, of Delphos; Robert Steven Rose, of Elida; Adam Karl Beining, Luke Joseph Langhals and Danielle Marie Becker all of Fort Jennings; Kelsey Renee Fiely, of Fort Recovery; Devin Michael Kortokrax, of Kalida; Aaron Russell Higley, of Leipsic; Katie C. Bindel, Michelle Lynne Boedicker, Missy Brunner, Rayna Rachelle Custer, Aaron Christopher Dickerson, Cody Kerns, Meghan Ann Ostendorf, Natalie Jean Ramirez and Darren Ryan Wainscott, all of Lima; Craig Anthony Odenweller and Eric John Wannemacher, both of Ottoville; Alicia N. Gunn, of Pandora; Sarah Ann Wendel, of St. Marys; Megan Marie Orndorff, of Sidney; Derrick Alan Smith, of Spencerville; Bradley A. Line, of Van Wert; Josh David Apple and Ciara C. Williams, both of Wapakoneta.

College of Health Professions: Lindsey Lee-Ann Logan, of Alger; Tiffany Kaye Pierstorff, of Celina; Erin Breanne Turner, of Cloverdale; Danica Kay Hicks, of Convoy; Andrea Rae Miller, of Cridersville; Cierra Chae Morman, Ashley Nichole Truesdale and Melissa Marie Wrasman, all of Delphos; Ashley Rose Gable, of Fort Jennings; Linda-Carol Spencer, of Harrod; Ashley Nicole Franks, of Huntsville; Dakota Nichole Johnson, of Kenton; Sydney Michelle Albert, Kelli Jo DeLong, Sa’Keyna M. Houston, Chadwick Edward Massie, Katie Marie Morvay, Elizabeth Ann White and Alexis Caryn Young, all of Lima; Mari Elizabeth Johnson, of Mendon; Caitlin Nichole Magoto, of New Knoxville; Ashley L. Cook and April Dawn Fast, both of Spencerville; Amanda LeAnne Hire, of Van Wert; Ashley Nicole Gehle and Season MacKenzie Hurley, both of Wapakoneta.

College of Occupational Professions: Troy Allen Freytag, of Alger; Kristin E. Cramer and Loren Zayne Weck, of Convoy; Chad W. Wohlgamuth, of Cridersville; Janelle Nicole Bok, of Defiance; Erika Lynn George, William Joseph Knebel, Justin Daniel Siefker, all of Delphos; Yvonia M. Barnett, of Kalida; Kelsie L. Gillespie, of Leipsic; Mary Nicoline Bader, Alena C. Cabeen, Chelsea L. Davis, Brea Nicole Guy, Julia Larsson, Meruentney Alexander Sim Lourens, Ashleigh Jo Mangini, Brandyn Robert Paullin, Brandon Allen Price, Jessica Silye, Luisa Birgit Smith; Jarvis NeQuan Spivey and Isadora Marie Thomas, all of Lima; Kristen Nicole Buck, of McComb; Grant Thomas Lugibihl, of Pandora; Lacey Lorine Walters, and Lauren Johns, both of St. Marys; Tomas E. Neal Jr., of Sidney; Dakota Michael Stammen, of Wapakoneta.

Heidelberg University enrolls largest class in history

TIFFIN — Heidelberg University welcomed nearly 400 first-year and 40 transfers students, which is one of the largest classes of new students in the university’s history.

Local residents entering include:

Alger: Justine Mitchell.

Bluffton: David Myers.

Cloverdale: Jennifer Burgei.

Columbus Grove: Keely Kipp.

Elida: Gaerid Littler, Brian Upshaw.

Lima: Jamison Bradley, Joshua Dixon, Dru Edwards, Paul Holbrook, Morgan Miller, Mckenzie Perry and Brittanie Ulmer.

Mount Victory: Daniel Johnson.

Van Wert: Cyler Miller.

Wapakoneta: Zachary Chambers, Madalyn Stiles.

Columbus State Comm. College dean’s list and graduates

COLUMBUS — Columbus State Community College released its dean’s list for the summer semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Named to the dean’s list are local residents: Jacob Barnes, of Belle Center; Richard Kurtz and Tomoko Ogusu, of Bellefontaine; Haley Gerten, of Leipsic, Zane Smith, of Lima, Kaitlyn Ahrns, of New Bremen and Samantha Fortman, of St. Marys.

Summer graduates from Columbus State Community College include, Drew Brenner, of Belle Center; Ryan Roeckener, of Celina; Dylan Vogt, of Columbus Grove, Marcos Limas, of Findlay, Haley Gerten, of Leipsic; Matthew Otting, of Minster, and Greg Foppe, of Ottawa.

UNOH Marketing Club celebrating

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s AMA Marketing Club will hold its Marketing Week from Monday through Oct. 7.

The celebration begins Monday with a National Brand Scavenger Hunt on campus; between 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday they are hosting a Celebration of National Marketing Week at Racer Station with DJ Terence; Wednesday professional pictures will be taken for members at 6 p.m. and a Linked In workshop at 7 p.m. in Room 13101; Oct. 6, the UNOH AMA kicks off Fall season with the opening of Barnes & Noble Starbucks Cafe in the 100 Building; and Oct. 7, the UNOH AMA will have a registration and information booth set up in the 100 and 13000 buildings.

Gable serves as Admission Ambassador at Heidelberg

DELPHOS — Alyssa Gable of Delphos has been selected to serve as an admission ambassador at Heidelberg University for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Gable is a senior majoring in psychology and criminal justice. She is one of a team of 44 ambassadors who help prospective students and their families get acclimated to the campus during their visits.

Emily Kaiser is member of Kappa Kappa Psi at Ashland

NEW BREMEN — Emily Kaiser, of New Bremen is a member of Kappa Kappa Psi at Ashland University.

Kaiser is majoring in creative writing and is the daughter of James and Pamela Kaiser, of New Bremen.

The purpose of Kappa Kappa Psi is to enhance the Ashland University instrumental music program and to honor outstanding members.

University of Findlay welcomes new students

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay welcomed new undergraduate and graduate student to the campus for fall 2016. The university’s total enrollment is more than 4,000 students.

Representing our area are students that include:

Ada: Caleb Garmon, Brandon Hoy

Bluffton: Bret Rumer, Morgan Woodward.

Cloverdale: Nicole Kramer, Bianka Robach

Delphos: Zefiryn Bryan

Elida: Christopher Bruin

Gomer: Cheyanne Elsea

Harrod: Jayci Thomas

Kenton: Sabrina Larson, Courtney Steele

Leipsic: Jordan Brown

Lima: Jamie Bonino, Della Bradford, Sarah Mayer, Brittany Oglesbee, Thomas Rice, McKenzie Snoke, Brian Woods.

New Bremen: Megan Broerman

Ottawa: Trisha Averesch, Christopher Podraski, Kathryn Samuelson.

Ottoville: Rudy Wenzlick

Pandora: Robert Simon

Spencerville: Kaylee Davis, India Miller

St. Marys: Benjamin Schamp

Van Wert: Brendon Moody; Sage Schaffner

Wapakoneta: Corey Crawford, Shelby Wilder

Area students playing in Ashland University’s marching band

ASHLAND — The following students are members of the marching band at Ashland University:

Hannah Drake, of Van Wert; Emily Kaiser, of New Bremen; and Layne Spencer, of Waynesfield.

The Ashland University Eagle Marching Band is composed of 80 students and includes color guard and featured twirlers. The band performs for all home games as well as traveling to marching exhibitions throughout Ohio.