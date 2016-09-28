Police calls

3100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — Deputies were called to a home Sunday over disobedient children.

2800 block of Racers Way, Lima — Deputies were called Sunday to handle a complaint of criminal damaging.

4200 block of McClain Road, Lima — Deputies were called Sunday to handle a complaint by a woman who said she was assaulted by another person.

420 E. Main St., Beaverdam — A deputy was called to Flying J on Sunday where someone left a threatening note in a restroom.

