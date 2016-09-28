Local housing market rebounds in August

LIMA — After taking a slight hit in July, the regional housing market rebounded in August.

According to the Ohio Association of Realtors, the number of residential properties sold in the organization’s West Central region — Allen, Hardin and Van Wert counties — went from 158 in July to 202 in August, an increase of 27.8 percent. Dollar volume also grew, going from $18.6 million in July to $22.55 million last month. That represented at 21.2 percent increase.

The only decline came in average sale price, which went from $117,745 in July to $111,637 in August.

Compared to August 2015, the number of units sold is up 17.4 percent, dollar volume has increased 18.6 percent and average sale price has risen 1 percent.

Home sales have improved even more dramatically through the first eight months of 2016. Units sold jumped 21.8 percent from January through August 2015 to the first eight months of 2016. In addition, dollar volume increased 29.7 percent and average sale price rose 6.5 percent.

Across Ohio, the number of homes sold in August declined a marginal 1.4 percent from the level posted during this month a year ago, according to the OAR. Additionally, home sales activity in August decreased 2.1 percent from the level reached in July.

Sara Calo, OAR president, isn’t worried about the slight decline.

“Home sales activity throughout Ohio remains strong, as the August marketplace attained the third best rate of sales since we began recording data in 1998,” Calo said in a statement. “It’s apparent that we’ve have built a solid foundation for Ohio’s housing sector, one that is able to withstand the normal ebbs and flows that occur in the marketplace.”

Calo added that what’s equally important is the market is continuing to experience a steady but modest rise in average sale price. August’s average home price of $168,212 reflects a 4.5 percent increase from the $160,922 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in August reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $143,714, a slight 1.4 percent decline from the $145,698 level reached during the month a year ago. The market also experienced a 2.1 percent drop in sales from July’s seasonally adjusted annual rate of $146,746.

Around the state, 16 of the 18 markets tracked reported upswings in average sale price. The rate of home sales increased in 11 markets compared to August 2015.

