Amy Eddings: Witness to a voter’s Trump transformation

She’s a reasonable, smart woman. College educated. White. Collecting Social Security at this stage of her life. No financial worries to speak of. Solidly middle class. A voracious reader. A proud American, Republican and Ohioan, in that order.

Her thoughts veered toward her favorite topic, The Awful State of Our Nation. She sighed. “We’ve never had a worse choice,” she said of the two candidates for president, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

I’ve watched her slowly warm to Trump, after lamenting John Kasich’s failure to catch fire. She doesn’t fit the popular profile of a Trump supporter, the “basket of deplorables” that Hillary Clinton so thoughtlessly dismissed. Watching her transformation has me wondering how many others were quietly doing the same.

What do you see in him, I asked her. He’s got zero experience in public office. He tells lies and starts rumors. Other stalwart Republicans think that behind that red power tie beats a blue Democratic heart.

Her 30 minute response, boiled down to its essence: he will end political correctness.

“We’ve gotten way too far to the left,” she said. She blames President Barack Obama for this. She said he’s the one who created our current climate of racial discord and civil unrest over several fatal police shootings of black men, like the recent one in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I didn’t vote for him, but I had hope when Obama was elected that he would set things straight, be like Bill Cosby, with a message to black people about taking responsibility for their situation,” she said. “But he didn’t. He stepped in where he shouldn’t. Meeting with that black Harvard professor, Henry Louis Gates, who was arrested trying to break into his own home. Saying, ‘If I had a son, he’d look like Treyvon Martin.’”

Racial discord, she said, got worse after that. She’s disgusted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s the handouts, it’s the ‘You owe us,’” she said. “If Hillary gets in, it’s going to be more of the same.”

She doesn’t think she’s racist. She fiercely believes that all men, and women, are created equal, that no one is inherently inferior because of the color of their skin. But she sees that equality as an internal starting point of grace and grit, not an external expression of equal wealth, equal education, equal advantages. These are things you earn.

She is stunned by black student groups at several campuses, including Oberlin University, demanding “safe spaces,” or how black students pressured the president of the University of Missouri to resign last fall.

“Can you imagine white people demanding that?” she asked me. “They’d be expelled!”

Gender political correctness also had her rattled. She mentioned Vanderbilt University, which has a gender inclusivity task force that advised faculty and staff to offer their name and their preferred pronouns when introducing themselves.

“Donald Trump wouldn’t put up with any of this nonsense.”

What do you expect he’d do about this, as president of the United States? I asked her.

“I don’t know, but he could set the tone. Unless the people who are against him start knocking him for every little thing he says, like they did with George Bush, making fun of his slip-ups. Obama makes a speech, says he’s visited 57 states? It’s casually mentioned and then it’s all dropped. The whole media, and the message. …”

Her voice trailed off. She remembered she was talking with The Media.

“If he is just smart enough to get the right people around him, Donald Trump could change the tone,” she repeated. “He’d stop coddling these stupid things.”

I listened. I felt that’s what she needed me to do. Besides, there was no interrupting her list of grievances, which spanned years. Obama’s “57 states” comment was in 2008. His “beer summit” with Gates and Lt. James Crowley was in 2009. His Treyvon Martin remark was made in 2013. The University of Missouri protests were last year.

“What would you like to rant about?” she said, chuckling, feeling self-conscious.

I stayed quiet. I could rant about how we are this close to electing a reality TV star to be our next commander in chief, but it wouldn’t ease my mom’s anger or change her mind. My list of grievances would sound too much like the ones she feels have been dominating the cultural conversation these many years. No, it’s her turn to demand a safe space.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Eddings-Amycmyk-5.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.