Lima mayoral salary formula under scrutiny

LIMA — While Mayor David Berger has been in his current position since 1989, it is safe to assume that he will not be in that position forever. When the time comes for someone else to take up the mantle of overseeing the city’s administration, that person will enter office making the same amount as Berger. Thanks to a formula adopted in 2000 that increased the mayor’s salary by 3 percent every year, that salary will be in the range of $135,000 by the end of this term in 2017.

The Lima City Council Finance Committee met on Tuesday to discuss the salary formula and see if any adjustments could be made to rein in the increases.

“Two years ago, a previous finance committee put in place that we would freeze [the mayor’s salary] for the first two years of the next term, which would be in 2018, with no [cost of living adjustment] or percentage increase,” 5th Ward Councilwoman and Finance Committee chair Teresa Adams said. “That was to stop the locomotive from picking up speed, as this has been doing.”

Salaries for elected officials can only be revisited the even year before the start of a new term, meaning that any changes to the salary formula for the mayor’s position would have to be made this year to take effect in the next term. Council President John Nixon maintained that the current system is adequate, because the mayor’s office oversees so many departments in the city.

“Are you going to be satisfied with what you might get with a $95,000 mayor?” he said. “I recommend you make a motion to keep the ordinance as it is and get it out of committee.”

For 2nd Ward Councilman Sam McLean, the current salary “seems excessive,” but as of Tuesday, he was unsure as to what was the best course of action.

“We’re trying to find that happy medium,” he said. “I say we take a couple of weeks to think, pray, whatever and then take another stab at this.”

Adams emphasized that while some in the city may think the salary increases are based on merit or longevity, the city would be paying the mayor the same salary whether Berger is still the mayor or not.

“This is for anyone in that position,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in the position.”

The Finance Committee will hold one more meeting to discuss this issue at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

