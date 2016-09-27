Whole health nonprofit holds 1st meeting

LIMA — A new local nonprofit group, Health Awareness Leaders of Ohio, started off simply enough.

The general surgeon was making a visit to his dentist at Whole Health Dentistry in Lima and struck up a conversation about caring for all needs of a patient’s health. The idea caught on, and now numerous industries focused on health in the Lima area have joined ship. HALO held its first official meeting Tuesday at the Shawnee Country Club.

Weight loss guru Donna Krech of 20/30 Fast Track and Total Solutions said the organization will help make Lima a healthier area.

“We can change this community and we can make it better,” Krech said.

Krech said the group has three primary goals as health professionals attempt to join together; measurable improved health, prevention, repair and curing, and making sure everyone in the health field understood each other’s business. As part of the meeting, the various representatives brainstormed to make a list of three questions that explained how the helped patients.

“We want to completely understand everyone’s business,” Krech said. “That way, we can help each other’s patients feel better.”

Krech said that approach would have a domino effect and help medical personnel refer patients to others who could help.

Krech said the group was put together on an invitation only basis.

“We didn’t want it to turn into a marketing ploy,” Krech said. “We truly want people to start feeling great.”

The health coalition is comprised of people representing general surgery, nutrition, podiatry, proctology, dentistry, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, breast health, fitness and life coaching, just to name a few.

“We want to educate all of the members on whole health, not just in their specialty,” Krech said. “”We want to take a whole body approach to medicine, recognizing every part of the body.”

