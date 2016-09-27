Coming together to battle cancer

HARROD — High school sports is serious business to many. Though the competition remained serious, the volleyball game between Ada and Allen East took second chair to cancer awareness Tuesday at Allen East High School.

The two high schools hosted the Volley For A Cure event during action Tuesday. Both teams honored both past and current cancer survivors by wearing bright pink uniforms during the game.

The two schools have been having the match for more than 10 years as part of a national platform. The fundraisers help raise money for cancer victims.

“We usually get a larger turnout for this event,” said event co-chair Amber Brown. “We want to recognize anyone that has had cancer or is battling cancer.”

Funds raised from Tuesday will go to three different causes. Cancer For A Cure T-shirt profits will be donated to the Susan G. Klemen Fund in Columbus. All proceeds from the bake sale, 50/50 drawing and concessions will be donated to help cover medical expenses for Amelia Griffin, 6, of Ada. Amelia is a kindergartner at Ada who has been diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma. She has undergone 21 months of treatment.

Proceeds from the basket raffle will be donated toward the medical expenses of Allen East kindergarten teacher and soccer coach Alexandria Paulino. Paulino has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Co-chair Kimberly Hawk said the group had no specific goal.

“Usually everyone in both communities is so generous,” Hawk said.

Neither could attend the event, as Amelia is in Disney World on a Make-A-Wish Foundation trip, and Paulino just underwent surgery. However, Hawk said both were still in everyone’s thoughts.

In between the junior varsity and varsity matches, players from both team handed out pink carnations and roses to everyone in the audience who had survived or was currently battling cancer.

Allen East volleyball player Taylor Brown gives a flower to a cancer survivor during Volley For a Cure on Tuesday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0771.jpg Allen East volleyball player Taylor Brown gives a flower to a cancer survivor during Volley For a Cure on Tuesday. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

