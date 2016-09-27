St. Marys man arrested in connection with 2 stolen vehicles

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Monday after receiving a tip.

Jacob Johnson, of St. Marys, was arrested in the Kroger parking lot after receiving a tip that a possibly intoxicated man was in a vehicle. The vehicle Johnson was in was a red Honda that had been stolen from Celina. He was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

The charges stemmed from an investigation beginning early Monday when a St. Marys resident reported a stolen sport utility vehicle. A short time later, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Fleetwood Road involving the stolen vehicle. The driver was not present. Authorities took another call later on the stolen Honda.

Johnson has been charged in connection with both stolen vehicles. He is being held in the Auglaize County Jail.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the arrest.