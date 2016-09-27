Deadline approaching for Lima tree rebate program

LIMA — The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District is reminding Lima property owners that the deadline to apply for the district’s tree rebate program is Nov. 30.

Funded by the city’s stormwater department, the rebate program allows property owners to obtain and plant specific species of trees at half the cost. The rebate is restricted to American Princeton Elm, Bur Oak, Eastern Redbud, male Ginko, Kentucky Coffee, Londone Plane, Silver Linden, Swamp White Oak, Thornless Honeylocust and Tulip trees.

Rebates will only be available as long as funds remain. Those interested in participating can contact the SWCD office at 419-223-0040, ext. 110 to set up an appointment with a local tree professional.