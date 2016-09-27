Police calls

4700 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A man reported Sunday a woman started an argument.

500 block of Honeysuckle Bend, Lima — A man reported Sunday someone used his personal information to open a credit card.

1500 block of Richelieu Drive, Lima — A woman reported Saturday someone tried to break into her home.

2400 block of North West Street, Lima — A man reported Friday another person assaulted him.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.