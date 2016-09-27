Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Putnam County Grand Jury Indictments

Frances A. Wilhelm, 65, 402 W. Main St., Napoleon; felonious assault and attempted murder.

Anthony J. Stapleton, 27, N 430 County Road 12, Napoleon; possession of drugs (cocaine), possession of drugs (methamphetamines) and possession of drugs (marijuana).

Jacob A. Stone, 26, 200 Liberty St., Cloverdale; possession of drugs (cocaine), driving under suspension.

Garret M. Howell, 27, 438 S. Main St., Apt. 4, Bluffton; improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Jonathon E. Maxwell, 29, 13535 Fulmer Road, Lot 4, Defiance; failure to register as sex offender.

Luis M. Rocha, 25, 73 Ridge St., Belmore; escape, illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, trafficking in drugs (heroin) and tampering with evidence.

Marvin L. Warnimont, II, 44, 12751 Road F-12, Ottawa; two counts trafficking in drugs (marijuana)

Amie M. Wilson, 36, 135 N. High St., Apt. B, Columbus Grove; possession of heroin, endangering children.

Melissa M. Halker, 37, 3841 Walnut Circle Drive, Columbus; possession of heroin, endangering children.

Michelle M. Oler, 30, 423 E. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove; receiving stolen property.

Sept. 16

Erik Aurand, 34, 3591 county Road 44, Ada, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for driving under the influence (four priors within six years). He was placed on three years’ community control and given credit for six days served. He was fined $1,350 and his license was suspended for life. He was also ordered to complete the program at the WORTH Center. He was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring. Charges of operating a vehicle without reasonable control, seat belt and driving under OVI suspension were dismissed.

Madison N. Fenbert, 19, 21033 Road D, Continental, was sentenced to three days in jail for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using marijuana on July 7 and Aug. 11, attempting to make contact with the victim via social media, and failing to make payments toward her court ordered financial obligations. She was ordered to maintain employment, not consume alcohol, obtain her GED and have no contact with victim.

Emily K. Schoepfle, 32, 121 E. Lightner St., Bradner, was sentenced to 30 days jail for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using a medication without a valid prescription on more than one occasion between June and August 2016, and residing in a residence where the medication was not locked up properly as directed by her supervising office. She must obtain drug and alcohol assessment and treatment, comply with all recommendations of Behavioral Connections, obtain employment, have only one medical provider, only one pharmacy and pay restitution of $50 to the MAN unit. She was originally convicted of trafficking in drugs.

Todd M. Donaldson, 39, 332 N. High St., Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for an amended charge of aggravated menacing. He was fined $500 and given credit for two days served with 150 days suspended. He must undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

Sept. 20

Ajan M. Brown, 20, 425 N. Pratt St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 24.

Joshua J. Siferd, 20, 312 N. Main St., Van Wert, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24.

Robert Vogt, 54, 604 E. Third St., Ottawa, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for domestic violence. He was given credit for 116 days served, plus any additional days while pending transfer.

Joseph E. Miller, Delphos, and Donna R. Miller, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married April 12, 2013 in Ottoville, and have no children.

Sept. 22

Annette D. Hoeffel, Continental, was granted a divorce from Christian L. Hoeffel, Continental. They were married May 13, 2000 in Dupont, and have two children.

New Cases

Fifth Third Mortgage Co., Cincinnati, v. Bernard M. Meyer, Ottawa; foreclosure.

Scott Sharrits, Columbus Grove, and Patricia Sharrits, Ottawa; dissolution of marriage without children.

Mark A. Kohls, Columbus Grove, and Laurie A. Kohls, Columbus Grove; dissolution of marriage without children.

Monica L. Hiegel, Leipsic, v Kelly Services, Inc., Findlay, Jennifer Bomer, Findlay, Whirlpool Corp., Ottawa, Chris Recker, Ottawa, and Alan Inkrott, Ottawa; complaint for employment discrimination.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Sept. 13

Dallas J. Patino, 23, 3077 E. 11th St., Ottawa, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Sept. 19

Shawn A. Phalen, 48, 440 Touville Ave., Lot 4, Celina, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jennifer E. Smith, 19, 460 S. Oak St. Ottawa, pleaded no contest to passing bad checks and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $150 fine, and pay $800 restitution to Plum Crest Apartments. She also pleaded no contest to abandoning animals and was found guilty. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. A charge of cruelty to animals was dismissed.

Sept. 20

Gary M. Grime, 35, 611 N. Fifth St., Kalida, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of open container and improper lane usage were dismissed.

Denny Chinchilla, 28, 1570 N. Perry St., Lot 47, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of no operator’s license was dismissed.

Dustin L. Rogers, 32, 16805 Old State Route 65, Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest of drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: Six-month license suspension and $150 fine. He also pleaded no contest of drug paraphernalia and was found guilty. Sentence: Six-month license suspension and $150 fine.

Sept. 22

Griffin C. Sparks, 22, 106 Vidette St., Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine. A charge of drug abuse/possession was dismissed.

Anthony N. Hutchison, 34, 7833 Road X, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $150 fine, must pay $247 restitution to Walmart and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center. He also pleaded to another count of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, $150 fine, must pay $100 restitution to Village Hardware, Leipsic.

Earl E. Schnipke, 51, 11244 Road H, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $375 fine, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of first-offense OVI was dismissed.

Zachary P. Parrish, 28, 1121 State Route 930, New Haven, Ind., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine, $100 suspended and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center or equivalent agency.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Sept. 20

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., default judgment v. Elizabeth H. Smith, Kalida, $6,223.46, plus costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Jason Schulte, Ottawa, $717.03, plus interest and costs.

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., default judgment v. Darrell G. Combs, Ottawa, $5,061.80, plus costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Veronica S. Guerrero, Leipsic, $200.45, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Veronica S. Guerrero, Leipsic, $224.04, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Veronica S. Guerrero, Leipsic, $617, plus interest and costs.

Sept. 22

Capital One Bank, Columbus, default judgment v. Juan G. Ruiz, Ottawa, $4,438.48, plus costs.