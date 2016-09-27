Education Roundup

West students collecting items for children

LIMA — Lima West Middle School students are collecting items for needy children around the world. The school, in partnership with neighboring First Baptist Church, is participating in Operation Christmas Child, a program of Samaritan’s Purse. Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief organization working in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine and persecution. Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes full of toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children.

Residents are invited to bring donated items to West Middle School during school hours. Suggested items include small toys (puzzles, balls, Frisbees, kites, Legos, dolls, crafts, jump ropes, jewelry, etc.) and school supplies, clothes and grooming and hygiene items. West students will collect items until Nov. 15, when students will start assembling shoeboxes.

Students will pack the shoeboxes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, at the school.

New Bremen High School announce Homecoming events

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen High School’s homecoming will be Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the 2016 homecoming king and queen will be announced. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the football stadium.

The homecoming dance will take place Saturday.

The 2016 homecoming court consists of Ashton Heitkamp, Andrea Heitkamp, Megan Ball, Mikayla Feltz, Hannah Lane, Jordan Sailer, Caitlyn Bergman, Spencer Alig, Alex Yingling, Tate Meyers, Zach Fry, Max Messick, Eric Bowers and Luke Vonderhaar.

Young Entrepreneurs Academy accepting applications

LIMA — Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) is looking for students entering grades six to 12, who have what it takes to start their own small business, from the ground up, with instruction and inspiration from local leaders. Students must be creative, energetic, motivated and interested in entrepreneurship.

YEA! is accepting applications for the Class of 2016-17. Classes meet from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday nights. YEA! kicks off Oct. 24 and ends in May.

Both program and scholarship applications must be submitted by Friday. Applications can be downloaded at http://limachamber.com or can be requested by contacting Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce YEA! at 419-222-6046.

Delphos Rotary host walking tour of Delphos today

DELPHOS —The Delphos Rotary Club, assisted by the Delphos Canal Commission and the Delphos Postal Museum, will sponsor a historical tour of Delphos for some 155 local high school seniors from Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s and Vantage Career Center Schools on Wednesday.

The day begins at 8 a.m. for breakfast at The Eagles on Fifth Street, followed by a half-hour presentation on the history of Delphos and the Miami Erie Canal. At 9 a.m. the students, 12 tour guides and 22 chaperones will board buses to downtown for the walking tour which includes the Delphos Canal Commission Museum, Delphos Postal Museum, other historical sites, buildings and a scavenger hunt. The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a lunch for the students at 12:30 p.m., and a short weekly Rotary meeting will be conducted. The afternoon tour starts at the Veterans Memorial, followed by a bus historical drive around Delphos concluding at Lock 24. Students will return to the Eagles for dismissal at 2:30 p.m.

West Ohio Community Action Partnership participates in food program

LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership participates in the USDA funded Child and Adult Care Food Program at its locations: Allen East Head start, Allen East Community Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod; Central Head Start & Early Head Start, 540 S. Central Ave., Lima; Howard Head Start, 411 E. Eighth St., Lima; O’Neal Head Start, 411 E. Eighth St., Lima; Market Street Head Start, 1100 W. Market St., Lima; St. Matthews Head Start, 5050 St. Matthew, Lima.

Crestview 2nd-graders receive visit from K-9 officer

CONVOY — Second-graders at Crestview read a fictional story called, “Officer Buckle and Gloria. Then, Officer Roehm and his canine partner, Kane, of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office visited the second-graders at Crestview Elementary to tell them how the K-9 unit works as a team in real life.

Illustrator visits Elida Elementary

ELIDA — Children’s book illustrator Steve Harpster will visit Elida Elementary on Oct. 6.

Harpster has illustrated more than 100 books for children and he will be presenting lessons on “How to Draw” through his Harptoons School visit.

LCC Fall play announced

LIMA — The play, “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” will be presented by students at LCC, under the direction of Jennifer Patterson.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and again at 2 p.m. Sunday in the old gym of the school. Tickets are $5 each and available at the Lima Central Catholic High School Business Office on school days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lima City Schools taking Hall of Fame nominations

LIMA — The Lima City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the next class to get inducted in the fall of 2017. The Hall of Fame inducts outstanding alumni every three years.

Hall of Fame eligibility requirements include: The nominee attended the Lima City Schools; The nominee graduated 15 or more years ago; The nominee has at the local, state, national or international level demonstrated distinguished occupational or professional achievement or performed significant volunteer, charitable, civic, public, humanitarian or military service; The nominee is of excellent character.

New this year is a Service to Lima City Schools award. Nominees do not have to be graduates of the school district.

Nomination forms are available at the district’s web site, http://limacityschools.org. The Hall of Fame information is under the “Support” page.

For information, call Beth Jokinen at 419-996-3411.

DECA officers to be installed at Lima Senior High School

LIMA — New Lima Senior High School DECA officers will be installed at the club’s annual breakfast at 8 a.m. Friday at Old Barn Out Back.

DECA I Senior Officers include: President, Destiny Burk; Vice President, Jalin McDonald; Secretary, Samantha Cousey; Treasurer, Skylar Quintero; Vice President of Marketing, Haley Vermillion; Vice President of Leadership, Gabrielle Livchak; Vice President of Community Affairs, Dakota Stocker.

DECA I Junior Officers: President, Christian Proby; Vice President, Malik Hobson; Secretary/Treasurer, Jaleel Long.

DECA II Senior Officers: President, Madison Katuramu; Vice President, Jelisa Austin; Secretary, Aaron Bennett; Treasurer, Nicholas Jolliff; Vice President of Marketing, Dawson Clark; Vice President of Leadership, Jesus Pagan-Rosario; Vice President of Community Affairs, Austin Anderson.

DECA II Junior Officers: President, Cameron Harris-Johnson; Vice President, Leah Alsept; Secretary/Treasurer, Colton Fry.