Fort Recovery man in custody over 4-year-old’s death

CELINA — Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Fort Recovery man after a 4-year-old boy he watched died Sunday night.

Jaxxen Baker, 4, was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Sunday at Mercer Health Hospital, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said Tuesday morning. The boy suffered multiple areas of blunt force trauma to the body and head on Sunday night at 5098 Rauh Road, Fort Recovery.

Cory W. Eischen, 39, who also lives at the home, is being held on $500,000 bond involving a probation violation on a 2014 conviction of felony domestic violence. Additional charges are expected involving the child’s death.

Grey said Eischen was babysitting the boy while his mother, Cassidy Spitzer, worked Sunday night.

Authorities became aware of the situation following a 911 call from Angel Winget, Eischen’s ex-wife, who picked up her toddler from the home Sunday evening and noticed the unresponsive older child. Deputies responded and took Baker to Mercer Health. A coroner completed an autopsy Monday.

Grey acknowledged deputies investigated an allegation of physical abuse against Baker last month but couldn’t find a cause for charges at that time. Grey said deputies referred the incident to Mercer County Children Services.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey offers details about the death of 4-year-old Jaxxen Baker of Fort Recovery on Tuesday morning. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_20160927_095826848-1.jpg Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey offers details about the death of 4-year-old Jaxxen Baker of Fort Recovery on Tuesday morning. Cory W. Eischen, 39, of Fort Recovery, is in jail following the Sunday evening death of 4-year-old Jaxxen Baker. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_temp-1.jpg Cory W. Eischen, 39, of Fort Recovery, is in jail following the Sunday evening death of 4-year-old Jaxxen Baker.