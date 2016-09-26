‘Safety flags’ draw attention to small vehicles on Lima’s roadways

LIMA — A Lima businessman has a practical solution to the growing number of handicapped scooters and wheelchairs appearing along Lima’s roadways.

Jerry Kesner, owner and partner of Kesner Insurance, donated “safety flags” to the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce to distribute during its monthly news conference Monday. The large yellow poles with an orange flag are often seen on bicycles but work just as well on scooters and wheelchairs that may ride along public roadways.

“These bring more visibility for the people moving along the streets who may not be seen,” Kesner said.

Jed Metzger, the president and CEO of the chamber, applauded the commonsense idea.

“We see this all the time in our community,” Metzger said. “Safety is so important for everyone on the roadways.”

People can pick up one of the flags at the chamber’s office, 144 S. Main St.

Jerry Kesner, owner and partner of Kesner Insurance, holds “safety flags” to be mounted on wheelchairs and electric scooters that plan to use public roadways. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SafetyFlags-Kesner.jpg Jerry Kesner, owner and partner of Kesner Insurance, holds “safety flags” to be mounted on wheelchairs and electric scooters that plan to use public roadways.