Insurance agency donates $1,000 to Deb’s Dogs

LIMA — Deb’s Dogs received a $1,000 donation for receiving the most votes in the second annual Operation Giveback contest, sponsored by Stolly Insurance.

Deb’s Dogs is a nonprofit animal shelter focusing on neglected, abused or injured dogs. The organization works with Oakwood Correctional Facility and its dog harbor program, as well as adopting dogs out to homes. It can be found online at debsdogs.org.

“I was so happy when I heard about this donation,” Deb Helser said. “We are so thankful to be able to continue to help animals in the community.”

Stolly Insurance, with locations in Lima, Bellefontaine, Celina, Wapakoneta and Westerville, asked its Facebook fans to vote for the most worthy cause for the donation. Deb’s Dogs received nearly twice as many votes as the next-closest organization.

The organization also donated $250 to Mercy Unlimited on behalf of the Wapakoneta office and $250 for the Animal Protection League on behalf of the Celina office.