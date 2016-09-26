Allen County prosecutor gives plea deadline in heroin case

LIMA — Prosecutors gave a man charged in a big heroin bust until Oct. 24 to enter a plea to reduce charges that carry at least 11 years in prison.

The prosecution offered Anthony Duvernay, 40, of Lima, a chance to plead no contest to being a major drug offender and a reduced charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, said Destiny Caldwell, an assistant Allen County prosecutor.

Duvernay then could accept an agreed 18-year sentence or roll the dice with his attorney and the prosecution arguing on what the sentence should be. If he chooses the second option he would face a sentence between 11 and 22 years. A judge would decide.

Duvernay was arrested along with Marvin Thomas, 45, of Lima, in October after authorities seized 4.4 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $330,000. Thomas was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Duvernay is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 13.