Shawnee police officials seek help identifying thieves

LIMA — The Shawnee Township Police Department reported that several unlocked vehicles have been entered and rummaged through over the past two weekends.

During the late evening hours Sept. 16, the late evening hours Sept. 17, and the early morning hours Saturday, several unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and had items removed. Some of the items were recovered in the area of the thefts. The thefts occurred in several subdivisions.

Officers became involved in a foot pursuit with two people at 5:20 a.m. Saturday near the bridge on Shawnee Road north of the roundabout. The two were on bicycles and abandoned them while fleeing the officers under the bridge toward Cam Court Apartments. Officers lost them in a wooded area. Officers again spotted the two crossing the river at 6:52 a.m. Saturday going toward Springhill. Officers again lost them.

An area resident obtained camera footage of two trying a vehicle door at 2:13 a.m. Saturday. The resident turned the footage over to the Police Department.

The Police Department is requesting that residents secure items of value and lock their vehicles. Anyone with information to help identify the thieves can call the department at 419-227-1115.