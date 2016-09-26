Gas prices down 4 cents in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices were about 4 cents lower in Allen County compared to last week, but prices varied wildly throughout the region Monday morning, according to prices recorded by GasBuddy.com.

Prices varied by nearly 20 cents in the area Monday morning, from a low of $1.92 in Hardin County to a high of $2.12 in adjoining Logan County.

In Allen County, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.02 on Monday morning, down 3.8 cents from last week’s average of $2.06, down 19.1 cents from last month’s average and down 12.4 cents from last year’s average. It marked the lowest average for Sept. 26 since 2008.

Prices have declined since Colonial Pipeline’s Line No. 1, a major gasoline source for the Southeast and Atlantic seaboard, was restored.

“While it appears that the worst may be behind us, we’re not out of the woods yet, where gasoline inventory levels are concerned,” Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said in a statement. “The overall drop in gasoline inventory tied to Colonial Pipeline was approximately 8.5 million barrels. To put that in perspective, in the two weeks following Hurricane Katrina, east coast gasoline inventories shed 3.3 million barrels.”

Ohio’s average dipped 8.3 cents compared to last week. The national average is 0.7 cents lower.

Other local averages included Hancock County’s $1.95, Putnam County’s $2, Shelby County’s $2, Auglaize County’s $2.02, Mercer County’s $2.06 and Van Wert County’s $2.11.

The lowest prices locally were $1.86, recorded at the Speedway and Murphy USA stations on Lima’s Harding Highway and the Murphy USA and Fuel Mart locations in Kenton.

By Staff Reports