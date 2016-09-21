Perry holds open house for new school

LIMA — Perry schools Superintendent Omer Schroeder said that there is a lot of pride in the school district.

That pride was evident Wednesday as Schroeder gave a tour and description of the work completed on the new elementary school during an open house held Wednesday.

“Our kids really love it.”

“It is nice seeing what my tax dollars paid for.”

Those were just some of the many comments made to Schroeder by passersby as he walked through the building.

“I have been at this school district for 36 years,” Schroeder said. “One thing I learned right away was that people here care about their children. They believe in their students.”

The new 57,000-square-foot facility was described by Schroeder as state-of-the-art, with updated technology and air conditioning to make students more comfortable in a classroom setting. The faculty and other staff has also been very thankful for the new building.

“We are a small staff,” Schroeder said. “It is like a family. They are grateful and very excited.”

The K-6 building features larger classrooms, high-tech science labs, and learning centers and gathering places for students formerly not available in the district. The original facility was in three segments first built in the 1930s.

Construction began last spring and finished during the summer. The project cost about $13.5 million and funded 62 percent by the Ohio School Facilities Commission.

Schroeder said the school is also more community-based, with Perry Commodore emblems on the walls and encouraging words written on the walls, such as “I can and I will,” and other motivational sayings.

“The feedback has been nothing but positive,” Schroeder said. “This is a great community and they are enjoying their new school.”

The school officially held its first day of classes Aug. 29. A formal dedication will be held at the school Oct. 2.

The gymnasium at the new Perry Elementary School in Lima. The science room is the first class room upon entering the new Perry Elementary School in Lima. The media room provides students with computers and also acts as the school's library at the new Perry Elementary School in Lima. Title 1 teacher's aid Erin Essex (right) helps pick out a book Wednesday for first-grader Sammy Hale (center) and her sister Maggie, 8, during an open house at the new Perry Elementary School in Lima. Principal Kelly Schooler (right) greets students and their families Wednesday as they enter the new building during an open house at Perry Elementary School in Lima. Kindergarten teacher Cheryl Fraley, right, gives pupils "Pete the Cat" stickers in her classroom Wednesday during an open house at the new Perry Elementary School in Lima. Fraley has been teaching kindergarten for 19 years.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

