W-G teacher named best teacher in District 1

WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield-Goshen math teacher Kathy Lament never sought awards for doing her job.

Still, she likes being recognized for the hard work she has put into it.

Lament was chosen as Ohio’s District 1 teacher of the year by the Ohio Department of Education. She was recognized with the honor Wednesday at the school district’s school board meeting.

“It made me feel good that administration recognized the work I have put into it,” Lament said. “In general, it isn’t always the positive things that come out about schools.”

Lament has taught all levels of mathematics to W-G students for the past 19 years. She teaches pre-algebra, algebra, advanced math and calculus in grades eight to 12. She has spent 29 years teaching, spending time at Kenton, Fairlawn, Houston, and Miami County Juvenile Court before coming to W-G. She was first informed by Superintendent Chris Pfister in May that he planned to nominate her for the honor, and found out she had been chosen in late June.

“As a teacher, you don’t always get a pat on the back,” Lament said. “Teaching a core subject like math, there is a lot of pressure because they can see how your kids perform with state tests.”

Lament described herself as “a very traditional” teacher who is a very structured and organized person. She said she applies that to the classroom.

“I try to have structure and organization so students know what to expect,” Lament said.

“Kathy sets expectations high for her students,” said District 1 state board of education member Ann Jacobs. “She is the epitome of a master teacher and is well-respected by her colleagues.”

Lament said that the biggest changes she has seen since she began teaching is the use of state tests to measure student performance. She said there were no state tests when she started.

“Students and teachers are more accountable,” Lament said. “As a result, there is more paperwork.”

Lament has three grown children, all graduating from W-G. She said she plans to teach a few more years.

“My goal is another four or five years,” Lament said. “I enjoy being involved with the students. There are still things I want to accomplish.”

The designation qualifies Lament for Ohio Teacher of the Year, which will be named later this school year.

Student Maddie Flynn gets help on a math problem from her teacher Kathy Lament at Waynesfield-Goshen Schools. Lament was named District1 teacher of the year by the Ohio School Board. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_lament.jpg Student Maddie Flynn gets help on a math problem from her teacher Kathy Lament at Waynesfield-Goshen Schools. Lament was named District1 teacher of the year by the Ohio School Board. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

