Fall activities to begin Saturday at Suter’s Produce

PANDORA — Suter’s Produce will open its doors for fall activities beginning this weekend.

The 2016 corn maze, hayrides and the pumpkin patch will open Saturday, and will continue on subsequent weekends through Oct. 30. Suter’s cider press will also be available, along with activities and items that are new this year. These include fresh popped kettle corn and a jumbo-sized corn barrel train.

The corn maze is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the last admission at 7 p.m. The maze costs $6 for adults and $4.50 for students. Hayrides are from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and cost $2.50. Children 2 years old and younger are free.

Cider is pressed from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, but the store is open seven days a week. All activities will take place at 8250 Road R in Pandora.