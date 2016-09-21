Dollar General to celebrate grand opening of new Lima store

LIMA — Dollar General will celebrate the grand opening of its new Lima location with free prizes and special deals.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the new Dollar General, located at 310 N. Jameson Ave. The celebration comes more than a week after the store officially opened its doors Sept. 14.

The store will offer a $10 Dollar General gift card to the first 50 adult shoppers who walk through the door Saturday. The first 200 shoppers will receive select giveaways that range from totes to tumblers. There will also be coupons available “so customers can save even more on Dollar General’s everyday low prices,” a communications coordinator from Dollar General stated in an email.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise, and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our Lima customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General offers both name-brand and generic merchandise that includes everything from food, houseware and seasonal items to cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. According to the company, it is among the largest discount retailers in the United States.

Although it has the word “dollar” in the name, it is not a dollar store by the strict definition of that term, as most of its products are priced at more than $1. However, goods are usually sold at set price points in the range of 50 cents to $60.

Lisa Denson, manager of the new Dollar General store, said they are still looking to hire employees. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the career section at dollargeneral.com.

Dollar General is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. For details, contact the store at 567-242-0992.

