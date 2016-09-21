Education Roundup

Youngstown State University awards scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN — Area residents received scholarship awards from Youngstown State University for the fall 2016 semester in recognition of their academic excellence.

Megan Bryant, a graduate of New Bremen High School majoring in Music Education Instrumental at Youngstown State, was awarded the Red and White Scholarship.

Brooke Stewart, a graduate of Ridgemont High School, majoring in Pre-Dental Hygiene was also awarded the Red and White Scholarship.

Burgei and Siefring receive Army scholarships

COLUMBUS GROVE — Andrew A. Burgei, of Columbus Grove, and Ross C. Siefring, of Coldwater, have both received an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship to attend Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green.

The scholarship pays for tuition, fees, an allowance for buying textbooks, and a monthly stipend for up to 10 months of each school year in which the scholarship is in effect.

The scholarships are awarded on a merit basis based on academic and personal achievements, extracurricular activities, physical fitness, leadership abilities and in-person interviews. The scholarship recipients enroll as members of the Army ROTC battalion at their colleges.

Upon graduation from college and completion of the ROTC program requirements, the student receives a bachelor’s degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. All scholarship students incur a military service obligation of eight years, which they may fulfill through either active-duty or Reserve Army service.

Bluffton students speak a campus forum

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University students who participated in a cross-cultural experience last spring will speak during a campus forum at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Founders Hall. The presentations are free and open to the public.

Students who traveled to Bangladesh, Iceland, Chicago, Arizona/Mexico and Appalachia will recount their experiences.

To fulfill a cross-cultural requirements, Bluffton students may take two semesters of a language, study for a semester in Guatemala or Washington, or spend two to three weeks in May and June exploring a different culture in the United States or abroad.

OSU-Lima/Rhodes State College’s Fall Job and Internship Fair

LIMA —The Ohio State University at Lima and Rhodes State College host the annual Lima Campus Fall Job and Internship Fair in Cook Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

More than 100 local and regional employers are registered to attend, including representatives from manufacturing, banking, health care, nonprofits, social services and research facilities.

OSU-Lima celebrates Galvin Hall anniversary

LIMA — In celebration of the first building on the Ohio State campus more than 50 years ago, OSU-Lima will be holding a ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, in the Galvin Hall Courtyard at OSU-Lima campus.

OSU President Michael V. Drake will speak, a student will speak, current Dean and Director Charlene D. Gilbert and the grandchildren of the building’s namesake will all be present. Tour guides will be on hand to show off the building’s current uses and memorabilia will be on display.

UNOH hosts 2016 Amsoil Engine Masters Challenge

LIMA — The 2016 Amsoil Engine Masters Challenge will be held at the University of Northwestern Ohio’s High Performance Motorsports Complex located at 1744 Hartzler Road on Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. Assisting with the competition will be the faculty from UNOH’s High Performance Department, including division heads Randy Lucius and Paul Higgins, and 40 students from the university’s college of applied technologies program.

The 2016 Amsoil Engine Masters Challenge is presented by TEN: The Enthusiast Network, publishers of Hot Rod, Engine Masters and many other related magazines and digital media.

There are five competition classes: All-Generation Hemi, Small-Block Spec, LS Short-Block Spec, Vintage/Pre-‘55 and Big Block. Each day a different class runs and a winner and runner up will be crowned earning cash prizes. There will also be cash prizes for the teams that have the biggest peak horsepower and torque dyno runs.

Scoring is based on the average horsepower and torque of three runs to make sure the motors are consistent. Some classes score on horsepower per cubic inch, meaning power density from a high specific output is the key. All dyno pulls must be done within a 35-minute time limit.

The University of Northwestern Ohio is the only High Performance/Motorsports University to ever host the Challenge.

OSU-Lima holds STEAM on the Quad

LIMA — STEAM on the Quad, for children in grades K-12, will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on The Quad at OSU-Lima.

Children will be able to do hands-on activities that will improve their knowledge and interest in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Fields. STEAM on the Quad is a collaborative project between The Ohio State University at Lima and OSU Extension and is supported in part by the Ohio 4-H Foundation.

ONU hosts clarinet duo Tosca Duo

ADA — The clarinet duo Tosca Duo will present a recital at 8 p.m. Monday in the Snyder Recital Hall in Presser Hall on the campus of Ohio Northern University, Ada. The concert is presented by the ONU Department of Music.

Tosca Duo was founded in 2007 and consists of Lynn Musco and Shawn L. Copeland.

BGSU and University of Findlay partner on Pharmacy Program

FINDLAY — Because of a new partnership between Bowling Green State University Firelands College and the University of Findlay, area students will have the opportunity to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy degree while taking the initial coursework on the BGSU Firelands campus.

The Early Assurance Program enables at least five qualifying BGSU Firelands students each year to complete the first two years of the University of Findlay’s Doctor of Pharmacy Program at BGSU Firelands, and be guaranteed acceptance into the professional phase of Findlay’s College of Pharmacy as a junior.

Students will complete general education and basic science coursework on the BGSU Firelands campus. The remaining four years of the program would be completed on the University of Findlay campus.

BGSU Firelands and the University of Findlay are recruiting students who are interested in being a part of this program. Interested students are encouraged to contact the BGSU Firelands Office of Admissions or visit either university’s website for information.