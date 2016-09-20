Discussion of high school principal dominates Perry board meeting

LIMA — Several residents again spoke at the Perry schools board meeting Tuesday in support of high school principal Nick Weingart.

The June meeting became heated when several residents wanted to speak on the topic of Weingart’s three-year contract in the district. The meeting in July had an attendance of well more than 100 people with some speaking both in defense and against Weingart’s rehiring.

Tuesday, several more people spoke in support of Weingart.

“I come by here at seven o’clock at night,” said resident Kevin Cox, “and he is still here. I wonder when does he ever sleep. We have a solid base here. If there is a problem, you fix it. You don’t tear down the base.”

Resident Larry Sidener said he would like to see the board be more transparent.

“Give us some answers,” Sidener said. “What happened that they are trying to get rid of him?”

Another resident asked for people in support of Weingart to stand up, in which nearly everyone in the room stood. Another resident, Jennifer Cummins, defined people wanting to get rid of Weingart as an “ignorant minority,” reflecting off a comment made at the July meeting from another resident defining that there is a “silent majority” afraid to say anything because of repercussions.

Weingart said he cannot positively identify what concerns there may be during an August interview. He said he had never been called into executive session or addressed by a board member of what the concerns are. Weingart said on occasions he has been requested to give clarifications to the board, but no particular concerns have been pointed out. He was eager to find out what concerns there may be to address the problem. Weingart said a meeting has been scheduled to discuss possible concerns in executive session during the board’s Oct. 18 meeting.

School board members also have not pointed out specific problems considering Weingart’s contract. Board President Rusty Rush has stated in previous interviews that they could not discuss specifics because of the protection of executive session. The board again went into executive session Tuesday to discuss a personnel matter but did not act on Weingart’s contract. Rush would not disclose what the board was discussing, other than personnel, again based on executive session protection.

Before the executive session, a motion was made to go into executive session. Board member William Shively suggested that Superintendent Omer Schroeder be included in the discussion. A vote had to be taken and Schroeder was then included in the executive session.

The issue on extending Weingart’s contract has been tabled since the June meeting.

Nick Weingart http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_weingart.jpg Nick Weingart

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.