FOP honors members, residents at Tuesday meeting

LIMA — The Lima Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, and the Fraternal Order of Police Associates George Quatman Lodge 8 met to give several awards Tuesday at the FOP Lodge in Lima.

Greg Bailey was named member of the year for FOP Lodge 21. Dan Reiff was named member of the year for FOPA Lodge 8

Citizen Recognition Awards were presented to the following:

Mark Recker, Gracelia Oen, and Verna Wash were recognized for their assistance in providing first aid/CPR to a driver who became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Antoinette Goode was recognized for her efforts in assisting a lost child. Steven Gast was recognized for his efforts in rescuing his neighbors from a house fire. Scott Eversole was recognized for his efforts in assisting the victim of a pit bull attack.