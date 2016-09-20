Kasich orders flags half-staff Thursday for killed trooper

COLUMBUS — Gov. John R. Kasich ordered Tuesday that U.S. and state of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lorain County on Wednesday and throughout the state Thursday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez, who lost his life in the line of duty.

His order reads: “In honor of the life and service of State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lorain County on September 21, 2016 and throughout the state of Ohio on September 22, 2016 from sunrise to sunset.”