Former House speaker joins Washington law and lobbying firm

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former House Speaker John Boehner has a new job, joining a prominent law and lobbying firm.

Washington-based Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday the former Republican congressman will be a strategic adviser for clients and focus on global business development for the international law firm. It said Boehner won’t be a lobbyist.

“With Speaker Boehner joining our team, we’re better positioned than ever to grow our brand throughout the world,” Mark Ruehlmann, chairman and global CEO, said in statement.

The 66-year-old Ohio native served nearly 25 years in Congress before resigning last October. He is barred by federal law from lobbying for one year.

Boehner was a small-business operator after earning a degree in business administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

He said in a statement that his new role will let him engage with leaders in business and government throughout the world as he continues his mission to help remove “government barriers to economic growth and job creation.”

The firm includes former U.S. Sens. Trent Lott of Mississippi and John Breaux of Louisiana and Boehner’s former House colleague, Jack Kingston of Georgia.

Squire Patton Boggs also said longtime Boehner aides John Criscuolo and Amy Lozupone will join the firm that already includes former Boehner deputy chief of staff Dave Schnittger and former policy adviser Natasha Hammond.

The firm has 1,500 lawyers in 46 offices in 21 countries.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2015 file photo, then-House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Boehner has a new job, joining a prominent law and lobbying firm. Washington-based Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, the former Republican congressman will be a strategic adviser for clients and focus on global business development for the international law firm. It said Boehner won't be a lobbyist. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File) In this Jan. 5, 2011, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, who was elected House Speaker later that day during the 112th Congress, walks out of his home on Capitol Hill in Washington. The prominent Washington-based law and lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday that the former House Speaker is joining the international firm as a strategic adviser to clients, focusing on global business development, but won't be a lobbyist.

By Dan Sewell Associated Press

