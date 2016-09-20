Ohio mayors to stump for Clinton Wednesday in Lima

LIMA — A group of Ohio mayors campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will make a stop in Lima at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

During the stop, the group of 12 mayors, including Lima Mayor David Berger, will highlight what they see as Clinton’s commitment to local communities, as well as perceived dangers in the economic agenda of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The bus tour will also make stops in Bowling Green, Toledo, Port Clinton and Lorain on Wednesday.