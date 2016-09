ST. MARYS — Two people were arrested Monday as a result of an investigation by the Grand Lake Drug Task Force.

Kyle E. Dunlap, 24, of 408 Webb St., St. Marys, was charged with one count of illegal assembly of chemicals for manufacturing of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Brianne N. Wilson, 22, of 219 W. Wayne St., Celina, was arrested on the same charge. Each count was for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Both individuals were being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.